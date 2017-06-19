Flame-Grilled Burger King Ads Take Top Print & Publishing Prize at Cannes

Burger King's 'Flame-Grilled Since 1954' ad. Credit: Burger King

Burger King's Flame-Grilled ads, from David's Miami office, bagged the Grand Prix in the Cannes Lion International Festival of Creativity's Print & Publishing category.

WHAT IT IS: The ads highlight the fact that more Burger Kings restaurants have burned down than those of any other fast-food chain, using the tagline "Flame-grilled since 1954." Restaurants in flames in Italy, Oregon and Pennsylvania all appear in the print campaign.

WHY IT WON: Jury President Fran Luckin, chief creative officer of Grey South Africa, said she was looking for something that got everyone excited from the get go. She said she was looking for "classic new," defined as something that evokes everything great about classic print, with an image or powerful moment leaping off the page, but that also works for this "modern, hyper-connected age." The Burger King pieces, she added, were playful, authentic, edgy and showed bravery.

CATEGORY TRENDS: Luckin said one of the trends in this category, which was "interesting in this digital age," was the strong use of crafting and putting together handmade pieces. One example: the Go Outside magazine was 100% handmade and "stitched, painted and glued together" said Luckin.

DEJA VU: Burger King's McWhopper effort, created by WPP's Y&R New Zealand, also won the Grand Prix in Print & Publishing last year.

WHAT THE JURY DIDN'T SEE: Luckin said she expected to see a lot of "gimmicky" entries, such as the use of virtual or alternate reality in print, "but there was a merciful lack of that, which I was grateful for."