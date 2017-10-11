Fashion Brand Jigsaw Praises Immigration in Brexit-Divided Britain

British fashion brand Jigsaw is best-known as a favorite of upscale, posh customers like the Duchess of Cambridge. But in a country still deeply riven by Brexit, the brand is taking a strongly pro-diversity, pro-immigration stance in a new campaign that includes a takeover of London's Oxford Circus tube station.

Jigsaw's Autumn/Winter campaign features the tagline "Heart Immigration," includes a "mainfesto" that points out how "British style isn't 100 per cent British" and highlights how important immigration is to its business.

"As a clothing brand, we couldn't do what we do if people weren't free to move around," an ad says. "Without immigration, we'd be selling potato sacks."

The creative, by agency The Corner, also includes ethnically diverse models, photographed in a British manor house by Ben Rayner.

As part of the campaign, Jigsaw has collaborated with Ancestry.co.uk to offer DNA tests to Jigsaw staff, with the results flagged in a social media campaign. Jigsaw fashions are sold both through the company's own stores and at department stores.

The campaign, which began Monday, is getting some positive notice on social media, with hashtags such as #Brexit and #BorisJohnson. Conservative politician Anna Soubry, who opposed Brexit and favored staying in Europe, also tweeted about the campaign.

"Jigsaw wouldn't be Jigsaw without immigration," Tom Ewart, founding partner and chief creative officer at The Corner, said in a statement. "From the Afghan Coat that started it all (brought back to the U.K. in 1970 by Jigsaw founder John Robinson), to the 45 nationalities it now employs across the business, immigration and cultural diversity has helped Jigsaw define what we now know as 'British style' on the high street."