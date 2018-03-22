Classic ad review: Charles Barkley on the rebound

Two retired NBA powerhouses recently used their times in the spotlight—Charles Barkley hosting "Saturday Night Live" and Kobe Bryant receiving an Oscar—to respond to Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who had told another powerhouse, LeBron James, to "shut up and dribble" when he spoke out against Donald Trump.

Through scratchy black-and-white film, underscored by steady pounding, Barkley says, "Just because I dunk a basketball, doesn't mean I should raise your kids." The sheer conceit of what he said, coming as it did from a Nike spokesman paid to be a role model, caused an uproar.