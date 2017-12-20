7 Biggest Campaign Fails of 2017

We know what you are thinking after reading the headline -- Pepsi and Kendall Jenner.

And you're right. That might have been the biggest campaign flub in the past few years. But rummage through your memory a bit more and you'll recall a bunch of other disasters in '07 we'd rather forget but probably won't.

Here's a pro-tip: Don't co-opt Black Lives Matter to sell soft drinks. Pepsi's commercial, from its Content Creators League, showed Kendall Jenner magically settling a standoff between protesters and police by offering an officer a Pepsi. It was exorciated on social media, parodied on "Saturday Night Live" and promptly pulled. Agencies used the backlash to their advantage, claiming it would not have happened had a shop been involved. Six months later, PepsiCo Global Beverage Group President Brad Jakeman left to form a consultancy; in November he told Ad Age the spot was "the most gut-wrenching experience of my career."

Dove

Credit: Facebook

Doubtless Unilever didn't intend for its commercial to turn up in Google search resultsas "Dove racist ad," but a spot showing a black woman removing her shirt and turning into a white woman did just that. The ad -- which no agency 'fessed up to -- was intended to show "the diversity of real beauty," but instead got ugly as social commentators weighed in. Dove apologized and Brad Jakeman (see above) at an Ad Age panel cited the Dove ad as an example of inappropriate piling on.

McDonald's

It may seem hard to get into offend with a Filet O' Fish ad, but McDonald's U.K. did just that with a commercial from Leo Burnett showing a young boy wistfully asking his mom about his dead father. Turns out one of the things they shared was a fondness for Filet O' Fish, putting the fast-feeder on the hook for haters who said it was exploiting bereavement to sell sandwiches.

Big Tobacco