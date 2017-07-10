Footlongs Go on ... and on ... and on in Subway's New Campaign

Subway is playing up and playing on the size of its Footlongs in a new campaign from The Martin Agency, the shop's first work for the chain.

The campaign, which the agency did on a project basis, features a new tagline, "So much sandwich."

The work has a bit of a humorous tone and includes extreme closeups of the two sandwiches being sold for $6 on a limited basis, the Subway Club and the Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki. (Yes, Footlongs are now $6 when they're on promotion and have been for some time, even if the $5 Footlongs of the once-ubiquitous jingle still pop into your head.)

A 15-second pre-roll video pans across a Footlong sub as a voiceover teases the viewer about not being near the end of the sandwich.