Yes, There's Really a Latte with Buffalo Sauce at Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons's new Buffalo Latte. Credit: Tim Hortons/Business Wire

Congratulations, Buffalo, New York. You're able to try one of the weirdest coffee flavor pairings we've seen yet.

Tim Hortons has concocted the Buffalo Latte as a stunt to promote its new line of espresso drinks, which the chain is introducing in the Buffalo area. It's "made from freshly brewed espresso, steamed milk, mocha, and bold Buffalo sauce flavor," and is "topped with whipped topping and a dusting of zesty Buffalo seasoning."

The drink, priced at $2.79 and up, is only being sold at two locations: 4849 Transit Road in Depew, New York, and 3470 Main Street in Buffalo, while supplies last.

Why does this even exist, you ask? Tim Hortons was ready with an answer.

"Tim Hortons and Buffalo sauce were both born in 1964, so why not take these two Buffalo staples and combine them?" Stephen Goldstein, regional president of Tim Hortons U.S., said in a statement. Which makes a certain kind of sense, but not much.

The espresso drinks are set to expand into other cities through December.

While Tim Hortons appears to be the first with a buffalo sauce-flavored latte, its more traditional flavor lineup really just helps it catch up to other chains' various flavors, including Dunkin' Donuts, McDonald's and Starbucks. For the less adventurous, Tim Hortons is offering caramel, vanilla and mocha lattes, and the perennial fall favorite pumpkin spice.

Perhaps the Buffalo Latte shouldn't come as that much of a surprise. Tim Hortons is one of the three chains owned by Restaurant Brands International. While RBI says its chains are independently operated, the other two, Burger King and Popeyes, are both known for wacky limited-time menu items.

The Buffalo Latte promo comes a week after Tim Hortons announced its espresso lineup with a $1 drink trade-in offer it called FOAMO. That's not a typo. It was a play on FOMO, the fear of missing out on the foam of a Tim Hortons latte.