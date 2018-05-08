AC/DC, Jason Derulo rock Coke's global World Cup campaign

Both ads include cameos by Derulo, who wrote Coke's World Cup anthem. The song, called "Colors," was released in music video form last month and has already lured nearly 19 million views on YouTube. It includes minimal Coke branding, but it's there if you listen and watch the video closely.

The lyric "can't you taste the feeling," mirrors Coke's tagline, and one scene shows a Coke-branded soccer ball. The island vibe (Wyclef Jean makes a cameo) seems worlds away from Russia. But Coke plans to localize the video with remixes targeting specific markets. The one airing in Russia will feature a Russian rapper known as "Basta."

The musical touches are aimed at extending the campaign into pop culture. "We are trying to target not only soccer fans. We are trying to open our arms to bring everybody in. That only happens in the World Cup. It's like a Super Bowl effect," says Rodolfo Echeverria, Coca-Cola's head of global creative.

But with the U.S. team out, Coke is taking a cautious approach in the states. For instance, the brand has not decided if it will run the TV spots here, according to a spokeswoman. Even if they don't, it's likely that U.S. viewers will be delivered snippets of the Morgan scene on social media. Coke cut an array of social videos ranging from 2-15 seconds that it will deploy globally, including one that carries Amazon Prime branding in an effort to boost impulse ecommerce purchases.