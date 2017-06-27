Tell Us Why Your Company Is a Great Place to Work

Most Popular

Young & Laramore was #15 in Ad Age's Best Places to Work 2016. Credit: Courtesy Young & Laramore.

Every year, we want to know the best place to work in all of advertising, media and marketing. But what makes a company a great place to work? Free baseball tickets, sure. Health and wellness programs, definitely.

A "Ministry of Culture" that encourages employees to attend pop culture events and morning rave parties? O.K., you have our attention.

Conducted in partnership with Best Companies Group, the 2017 Best Places to Work program has the same eligibility requirements introduced last year: Any agency, ad tech, media company or marketing division of a brand that's been in business for more than one year and has more than 15 full-time employees can enter.

Last year's winner, from Chicago, gives away free Cubs tickets for every home game because, well, they love the Cubs. Others have stipends for educational courses or weekly fitness programs.

So what's great about your company? Tell us — and potential employees reading this magazine — why you have the best benefits and highest morale.

But get on it — like, now. The final deadline is July 14, and the top 50 companies will be recognized online and in the Nov. 13 issue of Ad Age.

Participants will have the opportunity to receive an in-depth data analysis report identifying strengths and weaknesses within their organizations.

Signing up is easy. Employee surveys and employer questionnaires are sent at a later date. (The full timeline can be found here.)