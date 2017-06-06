Is Your Company a Great Place to Work?

Ready Set Rocket, #41 on Ad Age's 2016 Best Places to Work. Credit: Ready Set Rocket

What makes a company one of the best places to work in the ad industry? Last year it was perks such as stipends for educational courses and obedience training for employee dogs. Others offered peer awards programs, weekly fitness outings or company-sponsored volunteer days.

This year Ad Age wants to uncover even more morale-boosting benefits in the 2017 Best Places to Work. Conducted in partnership with Best Companies Group, the program has the same expanded eligibility requirements introduced last year: Any agency, ad tech, media company or marketing division of a brand that's been in business for more than one year and has more than 15 full-time employees can enter.

Submissions are open now; early pricing ends June 16 and the final deadline is July 14. Signing up is easy -- employee surveys and employer questionnaires are sent at a later date. (The full timeline can be found here.)

The top 50 companies will be recognized online and in the Nov. 13 issue of Ad Age. Participants will have the opportunity to receive an in-depth data analysis report identifying strengths and weaknesses within their organizations.

