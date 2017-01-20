See the First Ad in Bud Light's New Campaign

Most Popular

Bud Light is not waiting for the Super Bowl to debut its new campaign. The brand today released the first ad of its "Famous Among Friends" campaign, which seeks to position the nation's largest beer as a brew for bonding time among good buddies.

The first ad is called "Between Friends" and is by Wieden & Kennedy New York. Anheuser-Busch InBev will run a different ad as part of the same campaign during the Super Bowl.

The first ad weaves sentimentality with subtle humor as it shows how Bud Light has been there for the small and big moments shared by two male friends over the years. Along the way, Bud Light is shown in the various designs it has been packaged in since debuting in 1982.

The soundtrack is a piano version of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine." The ad will run on TV on Sunday during the NFC and AFC championship games.