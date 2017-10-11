Inside the Ad Agency Helping Vegas Mourn -- and Plot Its Comeback

Since 2003, Las Vegas has been defined by a five-word tagline encapsulating the mischievous mystique of the nation's adult playground: "What Happens Here Stays Here." But within minutes of hearing about the mass shooting that terrorized the city on Oct. 1, the man who runs the ad agency behind the slogan knew it had to come down. Immediately.

It was "completely inappropriate," says Billy Vassiliadis, CEO of R&R Partners, the longtime agency for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. So he and more than a dozen agency staffers rushed to the agency's suburban Las Vegas office that Sunday night, pulling the campaign and formulating a more appropriate message to capture the city's grief and resolve.

The quick media, advertising and PR moves made by the agency by no means compare to the heroic actions taken by police officers and first responders who jumped into harm's way amid what turned out to be the worst mass-shooting in modern U.S history. But from a business perspective, the agency's actions spared the city's tourism industry from potential embarrassment and created emotional bonds bridging locals and the millions of tourists who fuel the Vegas economy.

What will happen to 'What Happens?'

The campaign, called "VegasStrong," borrows the same hashtag used by other disaster-stricken cities, starting with the "BostonStrong" moniker that spread in the wake of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. Last year, "OrlandoStrong" was popularized after the nightclub shooting.

It is sadly telling that mass shootings happen so frequently in this country that cities are essentially recirculating recovery campaign slogans. R&R Partners took its cues from social media content that began appearing almost immediately after news of the Vegas shooting broke.

"At one point I said 'I'd like to come up with something unique to us' and my social team said there is so much content out there we would lose if we [did]," Vassiliadis said in an interview this week from R&R Partners' Vegas office, which sits in a quiet suburb about 20 minutes from the Strip.

On Monday afternoon, more than a dozen staffers huddled in an agency conference room that has served as a command center. From there they have worked long hours, plotting messaging and responding to incorrect information that spread online, especially in the first few hours after the shooting. "I mean there was just rumors and stuff flying like crazy," Vassiliadis says, including speculation that there was more than one shooter. "And so we were debunking those."

Staffers at R&R Partners huddle in the agency's command center. Credit: R&R Partners

As for the "What Happens Here" campaign, he promised that "it will be back when it's appropriate, when we think the tone is right. Not too long, a couple months probably."

The new campaign started with a humble message that the casinos and hotels lining the Vegas strip are still flashing on their marquees. Against a black backdrop, it reads: "We've been there for you during the good times. Thank you for being there for us now."

Arnie DiGeorge, the agency's executive creative director, said the copy was inspired by the fact that "people have seen us at our best and the've had a great time with us and they love us." Now, "they are showing us that kind of love."

On the Wednesday after the shooting, the first #VegasStrong video debuted. It features a voiceover by Las Vegas native Andre Agassi and pays tribute to first responders, medics and surgeons, police and local businesses that rushed to pitch in the wake of the shooting. The spot aired during "Thursday Night Football" on CBS.