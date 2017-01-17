Allison Arden Announces New Company, Soul & Co

Allison Arden Credit: Nathan Skid

Former Advertising Age Publisher Allison Arden has officially launched Soul & Co, a company aimed at helping businesses and individuals improve their results while having a positive impact on society.

While Ms. Arden's new venture began working with its first client in July, Soul & Co was officially announced on Jan. 16, 2017, the day Martin Luther King Jr. day was observed.

"While we've been quietly in development since July, we chose today, MLK's birthday, to officially launch; a day celebrating a man who used his platform to create change and equality for all," Ms. Arden wrote in Jan. 16 post on LinkedIn. "It is also a powerful reminder of how difficult change can be as we try to evolve and make progress, not just in diversity, but in so many areas of our lives."

When Ms. Arden announced her intention to leave the role of Ad Age publisher in November 2015, Ad Age said she was planning to work "on a new venture dedicated to corporate excellence."

Soul & Co "helps bring out the best in people and companies, so we can collectively bring out the best in the world," according to its website. For business clients, Soul & Co aims to measure what Ms. Arden defines as the four elements of the most successful companies today: strategy, opportunity, unity and love.

One early client is iCrossing, Ms. Arden said.

"The company has been transitioning to new leadership over the last two years, often an ideal moment for an organization to pause and look within with clear eyes and a fresh perspective," Ms. Arden said of iCrossing, the digital marketing agency owned by Hearst since 2010. "We've been working with iCrossing to create a more productive dialogue among key leadership and their broader staff."

Ms. Arden said she currently has one full-time person on staff. Soul & Co has also been collaborating with academics, data analysts, developers, designers and strategists.

Ms. Arden joined Ad Age in 2001 and was its publisher from November 2007 until May 2016. She also wrote "The Book of Doing: Everyday Activities to Unlock Your Creativity and Joy," which came out in 2012.