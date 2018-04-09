AmEx rebrands with first work from McGarryBowen

American Express is moving to modernize its venerable brand with a focus on consumers who balance doing work with living life, according to the company. It is rolling out two new taglines, "Don't Live Life Without It" and "Don't Do Business Without It," to illustrate its new positioning. Its most recent campaign used the theme, "My Life, My Card."

It's the first work for AmEx from Dentsu-owned McGarryBowen, which supplanted Ogilvy as the financial marketer's lead creative agency last year. In a series of spots, AmEx shows itself supporting consumers juggling different sectors of their lives—a young entreprenurial dad working from home with an infant, for example, or a couple accompanying their daughter to see her favorite band play. AmEx recently conducted a global study that found that more than half of people say their lives intertwine personal and professional responsibilities.

"It's really our customers' collective stories—we're in this together," says Elizabeth Rutledge, who has been with AmEx for nearly three decades and was promoted to chief marketing officer in February. "They're leading these vibrant, interesting, complicated and complex lives and it's important that they can count on American Express to always have their back." The brand has been known for a variety of offerings, from Small Business Saturday to personal cards, Rutledge adds. The new platform is meant to pull everything together.