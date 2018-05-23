Arby's switch to Coke products from Pepsi is hard for some fans to swallow

Arby's love of Pepsi was once so strong that it apologized to the beverage brand with a 30-second commercial. Now, the love is gone and that's leaving some Arby's fans livid.

Arby's said back in August that it planned to switch from serving Pepsi-Cola carbonated soft drinks to Coca-Cola ones, but restaurants only recently began converting their soda fountains to Coke products from Pepsi ones.

Back in late 2014, Arby's issued an apology spot to Pepsi as a make-good after forgetting to feature Pepsi in at least two spots that year. The ad, from Fallon, showcased a glass of Pepsi for 30 seconds and reworked Arby's "We have the meats" tagline to "We have Pepsi."