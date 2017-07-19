Under Armour Chases Women's Business in New Campaign

Under Armour is going hard after female shoppers with perhaps its most ambitious campaign targeting women. On Wednesday, the Baltimore-based sportswear brand debuted "Unlike Any," a digital push featuring the physical exploits of well-known athletes such as ballerina Misty Copeland, stuntwoman Jessie Graff and world champion sprinter Natasha Hastings.

The women's business "is a huge opportunity," said Attica Jaques, who joined Under Armour as VP, global brand marketing for women's and youth last year. She noted that executives conceived of the idea for the campaign last summer during the Olympics, when much of the news about record-breaking women only compared them to their male counterparts.

Nike is the leader in both men's and women's activewear. Under Armour commands 7.1% of men's and 3.8% of women's in the U.S. this year through May, according to the retailing tracking service of market research firm NPD Group.

Women's products represent $1 billion of Under Armour's $4.8 billion revenue, which the company interprets as a sign of robust potential to grow. Though the brand's women's marketing team started about a decade ago, its staff has held steady at 10 people since 2012.