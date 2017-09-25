Audi's Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' with Elizabeth Banks Goes 130 mph

Reddit is accelerating its advertising relationship with Audi. The luxury vehicle brand is partnering with celebrities Elizabeth Banks and Adam Scott on a live-streamed version of its popular "Ask Me Anything" series, known as AMA.

The two stars will answer questions live from Reddit users while riding shotgun in an Audi sports car zooming at about 130 mph around a California race track. The spectacle will be shown live via YouTube livestream broadcast on Audi's Reddit profile page. The agency behind the effort is Muhtayzik Hoffer.

The campaign is a significant win for Reddit, which is trying to get cozier with brands in an attempt to secure more ad revenue. Part of those plans include a more aggressive video strategy that is being developed thanks to a $200 million investment Reddit secured in July from venture capitalists.

Scott's AMA starts at 2 p.m. EST on Wednesday, while Banks' kicks off two hours later at 5 p.m. The host is commentator and musician Selema "Sal" Masekela. The two-part series is called "Think Faster" and promotes Audi's sport performance vehicles. Scott and Banks will be in an Audi TT RS coupe piloted by a professional driver around the Willow Springs International Raceway.

Loren Angelo, VP of Marketing for Audi of America, in a statement hyped the event as an "an AMA unlike any other" in which "our fans will experience every exhilarating twist and turn the TT RS takes, and see our guests' reactions in real-time, as their most burning questions are answered." Added Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian: "Reddit's iconic 'Ask Me Anything' format has never been experienced like this. Adam Scott and Elizabeth Banks will be answering user questions in some of the most intense scenarios we've seen for these actors."

While it's not the first time Reddit has done a live video AMA, the campaign marks the first time an AMA series will be hosted on a brand profile page. Audi, which is the first automaker to have a Reddit page, also plans to take over Reddit's home page with promoted posts and banner ads.

Reddit expects that fans of the two stars will spread the live event across the site on pages that feature the celebs. That includes a page dedicated to the "Parks and Recreation" TV sitcom on which Scott appeared.

Banks on Saturday teased the event to her 2.3 million Twitter followers.

Scott made a similar appeal to his 1.4 million followers.

Contributing: George Slefo