Big Plans, Big Ribs: How TGI Fridays Aims to Grow

TGI Fridays ribs Credit: TGI Fridays

Bigger ribs are big business. TGI Fridays is the next casual-dining chain hoping to win back diners with meatier ones.

Ribs are the focus of the 52-year-old chain's new campaign, due Oct. 18, overseen by Stephanie Perdue, who joined TGI Fridays as chief marketing officer in early 2017 and is clearly eager to get the middle-aged chain to become more innovative.

Credit: TGI Fridays

"What I saw is a category that was kind of indistinguishable from each other," Perdue said of joining TGI Fridays and the casual dining category after more than a dozen years at Taco Bell.

Along with ribs featuring 30 percent more meat, and even one variety topped with bacon, Perdue gets excited when discussing its plan to start delivering alcohol along with its food, its increasing number of loyalty program members, beef burgers with wackier toppings, as well as meatless ones.

"We are looking at innovating in every sense of the word," Perdue said. "Could you at some point get a Fridays bartender to come be the bartender at your home?"

First up, TGI Fridays says it has "changed the whole conversation around ribs," in a 15-second spot with a voiceover as the actors are too busy eating the ribs to speak. The TV spot comes from The Richards Group, which is working with TGI Fridays on a number of projects.