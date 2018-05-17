×
Blimey! Brands get royal wedding fever

By Published on .

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the U.K. Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the U.K. Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018. Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Never keen to miss an opportunity to jump on the bandwagon—even if that wagon is 'cross the pond—brands are coming out with Royal Wedding promotions in spades. After all, Meghan Markle, who will wed Prince Henry of Wales KCVO (Prince Harry to us commoners) on Saturday, is American. And Prince Harry, along with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, are the two most-liked members of the Royal Family, according to a recent survey from Ipsos that surveyed 28 countries.

While many of the promos leave us feeling knackered (of course Princess Cruises is airing the weekend nuptials) and others are just weird (one company is printing bathing suits emblazoned with the royal couple's smiling faces) some are rather spot-on. We've already seen the creativity flow at KFC and Velveeta. Below, we have some more. Are they brilliant or bullscutter? You decide.

Fascinating

Chili's custom fascinators and cufflinks
Chili's custom fascinators and cufflinks Credit: Chili's

Nothing says high society like a burger at Chili's, which is why, we guess, the restaurant chain is debuting custom fascinators and cufflinks inspired by burgers, ribs, fajitas and margaritas. The accessories are not for sale but will air on social media. It's probably for the best.

All of Dunkin's love

Dunkin' Donuts feels the love.
Dunkin' Donuts feels the love. Credit: Dunkin'

Unsurprisingly, Dunkin' Donuts has introduced its Royal Love Donut, a heart-shaped delicacy filled with jelly and topped with chocolate frosting and strawberry drizzle. What is surprising is that there's no ginger in the recipe. It's available through Sunday and we're going to guess it will not reach cronut status.

Think blokes, bonnets and bollocks

Farmers Insurance has "British-ified" its more outrageous claims in its "We Know From Experience" series. Three slang-filled spots began running on the insurer's social channels earlier this week.

Those tiny hats, tho

SodaStream will donate proceeds to charity from its royal bottles.
SodaStream will donate proceeds to charity from its royal bottles. Credit: SodaStream

SodaStream has created a limited-edition series of fascinator-topped bottles. The Royal Edition bottles will be auctioned off and all proceeds donated to Surfers Against Sewage, a plastic-free charity supported by the royal couple.

Italian wedding, rebranded

Campbell's doles out royal wedding soup.
Campbell's doles out royal wedding soup. Credit: Campbell's

Campbell's has come out with a Royal Wedding soup, complete with zucchini, which the brand claims to be one of Markle's favorite vegetables.

Royal tweetstorm

