Blimey! Brands get royal wedding fever

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the U.K. Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018. Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Never keen to miss an opportunity to jump on the bandwagon—even if that wagon is 'cross the pond—brands are coming out with Royal Wedding promotions in spades. After all, Meghan Markle, who will wed Prince Henry of Wales KCVO (Prince Harry to us commoners) on Saturday, is American. And Prince Harry, along with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, are the two most-liked members of the Royal Family, according to a recent survey from Ipsos that surveyed 28 countries.

While many of the promos leave us feeling knackered (of course Princess Cruises is airing the weekend nuptials) and others are just weird (one company is printing bathing suits emblazoned with the royal couple's smiling faces) some are rather spot-on. We've already seen the creativity flow at KFC and Velveeta. Below, we have some more. Are they brilliant or bullscutter? You decide.

Fascinating

Chili's custom fascinators and cufflinks Credit: Chili's

Nothing says high society like a burger at Chili's, which is why, we guess, the restaurant chain is debuting custom fascinators and cufflinks inspired by burgers, ribs, fajitas and margaritas. The accessories are not for sale but will air on social media. It's probably for the best.

All of Dunkin's love

Dunkin' Donuts feels the love. Credit: Dunkin'

Unsurprisingly, Dunkin' Donuts has introduced its Royal Love Donut, a heart-shaped delicacy filled with jelly and topped with chocolate frosting and strawberry drizzle. What is surprising is that there's no ginger in the recipe. It's available through Sunday and we're going to guess it will not reach cronut status.

Think blokes, bonnets and bollocks