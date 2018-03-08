Marketers Tie Into International Women's Day

Since 1.7 million, or 87 percent, of its marketplace sellers are women, Etsy has good reason to celebrate Women's Day. The Brooklyn-based brand is debuting its first integrating marketing campaign, which includes digital messaging where "woman" replaces "man" in words like "manmade" and a landing page highlighting female-owned shops and products made by women. The work was done in-house.

Vans takes to the streets

Vans continues its "This Is Off the Wall" campaign in India, highlighting oppression of girls in a new 60-second video. In the spot, athletes Lizzie Armanto and Atita Verghese show Indian girls how to skateboard. The VF Corp.-owned Vans will host a series of skateboarding clinics where women can learn the sport around the globe on Thursday.

McDonald's flips the M-message

McDonald's said it is turning the Ms on some signs and branding upside down to make them Ws. A restaurant in Lynwood, California, will feature the W outside, while 100 sites around the country will have W packaging and employee uniforms. The restaurant chain says six out of 10 McDonald's restaurant managers are women.

HP calls for storytellers