Brown Christmas Trees, Avocado Ornaments and the Tropics, Oh My!

Most Popular

Real Christmas trees, candy canes, red-and-green-wrapped presents, Santa, Santa, Santa. Everyone knows the traditional holiday roundup for Dec. 25, but some shoppers are opting for the untraditional. Wayfair, the $2.3 billion e-commerce company, has uncovered some modern oddities as consumers opt for novelties. Below, the Boston-based home décor brand breaks down some of its quirkiest Christmas decorating trends in 2016.

Brown Christmas tree Credit: Wayfair

O Christmas Tree

Who says Christmas trees have to be green? Sales of non-green artificial Christmas trees have increased more than 300% this year compared with 2015 at Wayfair, which found the top-selling colors to be white, blue, silver, gold and yes, brown. It's not dead, it's trendy.

A kiss under the avocado? Credit: Wayfair

Deck the halls (with avocados)

An avocado ornament was the first unique decoration to sell out of Wayfair's ornament shop holiday promotion, where five or more ornaments are $5 each. But good news for "Game of Thrones" fans—a disc ornament promoting the ruler's seat was still available as of Wednesday morning. Winter is here.

Half Christmas tree Credit: Wayfair

Oh (W)Holy Night

Tiny apartments don't have to be lacking in holiday cheer. Half-trees, which are flat-backed in order to squeeze into small spaces, are trending. Wayfair found sales of the tall and skinny items, which retail for around $44, not quite half the price of the full size, are up 149% year over year.

Palm tree Credit: Wayfair

Mele Kalikamaka

Forget snow and go with sand. Tropical palm trees instead of evergreens are surging in popularity, along with beachy-décor items such as starfish ornaments and Beach signs.

A curtain of lights at Wayfair Credit: Wayfair

Silver and Gold

Customers are brightening up their holiday lighting products by stocking up on lighted icicles, curtain lights and LED Projectors at Wayfair. Sales in the entire category are up 355% year over year, with solar-powered lights leading the charge.