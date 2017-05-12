Bud Capitalizes on Jeter Ceremony This Weekend With 'This Bud's for 2'

It's been nearly 1,000 days since Derek Jeter played for the New York Yankees, not that we're counting. Now he's officially getting his due as his number, 2, is set to be retired by the team Sunday.

Two days before the ceremony, Budweiser honored the retired shortstop in a fitting tribute, "This Bud's For 2."

The video, created by Budweiser and produced by VaynerMedia, begins with highlights from Jeter's final game in the Bronx, then shows various twos being removed around New York: a lighted 2 outside an entrance to the subway, a neon 2 in the window of a 24-hour establishment, a chalk-drawn 2 promoting a "2 for 1" happy hour, and so on.

Soon, a different series of twos appears, with the numeral shown in the classic Yankee blue and pinstripes design Jeter wore for years. That version fills the voids on a street sign, a deli awning and other spots around the city. More highlights from the captain's 20-year career pepper throughout the tribute.

Subtly, that "2 for 1" happy hour reappears, with revelers who all appear to be hoisting bottles of Bud in Jeter's honor.

Bud's video is set to run on Bud's social channels and via paid digital posts.

Separately, Jeter crafted his own video tribute and letter to New York, which ran this week on The Players' Tribune, the site Jeter helped create.

The Jeter video is the second baseball-themed tribute Bud has run in recent months. In November, it came up with a video suggesting how Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray would have called Game Seven of the team's 2016 World Series win.