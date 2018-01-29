BurgerFi Bets on Better Beef in First Big Creative Push

BurgerFi campaign Credit: BurgerFi

An illusionist, a daredevil and a metalhead mom walk into a burger joint. What might sound like the start of a joke is actually the start of a campaign from BurgerFi, which wants a bigger bite of the "better-burger" business.

BurgerFi, a name that plays off what the company calls the "burgerfication" of America, launched in 2011. Now, with 98 U.S. locations and 104 overall, plus plans for about 25 more this year, the Florida-based chain is eager to start a bigger marketing push with some big burger talk.

"Fast food means lesser quality, ingredients that contain chemicals and additives and other things that are not the best for us," says CEO Corey Winograd. "With BurgerFi the idea is that you could have burgers that are clean, with transparent ingredients."

BurgerFi recently hired Partners & Napier as its first creative agency, and its work on the brand, "Burgers for Every 1," riffs on the message that BurgerFi uses what it says is the top 1 percent of U.S. beef: Angus beef patties with no additives, antibiotics, chemicals, growth hormones or steroids.

The illusionist, daredevil and mom are meant to humorously depict the top 1 percent of their pretty specific groups. In all, there will be eight characters in the campaign.

As for any possible confusion with the bandied-about term "top one percent of country"—the top percentage of Americans who own almost half the country's wealth—Winograd isn't concerned.

"We're focusing on the opposite aspect of that. It's not about money, it's not about economics," he says of the quirky campaign. "Everyone excels at something. We want to celebrate that."