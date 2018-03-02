Cadillac on Oscars Night: More Fun, Less Social Commentary

A scene from one of Cadillac's Oscars ads Credit: Cadillac

During last year's Oscars, Cadillac ran an ad that was sweeping in scope, with scenes of street protesters, cops, soldiers, flood victims and even Muhammad Ali as it tried to promote unity amid the divisive political environment. This year's stars? The Jetsons and Knight Rider.

The shift from a high-minded to lighthearted tone comes as the General Motors luxury brand uses Hollywood's biggest night to put more focus on its actual vehicles—and less on making grand statements about the human condition.

"I kind of feel the public is tired of seeing these heavy, lofty ads. It just seems a little bit more honest right now in my opinion to focus on our products," says Cadillac marketing director Renée Rauchut.

Cadillac, which holds exclusive national automotive advertising rights for Sunday's Academy Awards broadcast on ABC, will run three spots by Publicis Groupe's Rokkan. The ads stick with the brand's "Dare Greatly" tagline. But they veer away from the approach taken by former Chief Marketing Officer Uwe Ellinghaus, who departed on Dec. 31 and has not yet been replaced. He was fond of using the Oscars to connect the brand with big ideas and emotions by deploying some ads in which the brand's vehicles were hardly shown or mentioned.

This year Cadillac will plug a variety of vehicles, services and technology, including the XT4, the brand's first-ever compact SUV that will officially be unveiled later this month at a press event in New York City. One 30-second ad, called "Future Cars," promotes Super Cruise, Cadillac's hands-free driving technology, by channeling classic Hollywood depictions of the future of transportation, including scenes from "Knight Rider," "The Jetsons," "Back to the Future," "Minority Report," "Speed Racer," and " Blade Runner."