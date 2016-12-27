Remembering Carrie Fisher's Legacy in Advertising

Carrie Fisher, known to many as the actress who played Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" films, left behind a lesser-known legacy in the advertising world.

Ms. Fisher, who died today at age 60, was most recently featured in a TV spot for IBM Watson, IBM's cognitive computer, in early 2016. Ms. Fisher also did an ad campaign for Jenny Craig in which she highlighted her personal struggle with weight loss in 2011. And she did an ad turn for telecom Orange.

Here are a few prominent ads from Carrie Fisher's career: