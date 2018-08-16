Chase courts college crowd with HQ Trivia's Scott Rogowsky

As college students head back to school this month, some of them might see a familiar face at the ATM or in their bank branch. Chase is teaming up with Scott Rogowsky of HQ Trivia fame on a new campaign targeted toward the hard-to-reach Gen Z crowd.

"If it's not fun, interesting or interactive, it's really hard to connect with these college students," says Donna Vieira, chief marketing officer of Chase's consumer bank. To get on their radar, the bank filmed Rogowsky interacting with students through ATM screens at the University of Southern California. The resulting confusion, along with his financial tips, will be released in a digital campaign beginning Thursday. Chase will push out video and other assets in social media and on its student site, and Rogowsky will appear in Chase's bank branches and bookstores (sometimes in person) at select locations.

Related Stories Banking on Youth

Unlike their millennial forbearers, Gen Z consumers—those born between 1996 and 2010—are financially savvy, after watching many of their parents' economic fortunes get decimated by the Great Recession. The group is estimated to have a spending power of nearly $143 million, according to a report released by Barkley and FutureCast. Experts say marketers can connect with the group by offering more educational materials, digital tools and content to attract such youths early on.

For Chase, tapping Rogowsky, the star of the one-year-old runaway hit trivia game, could help the brand gain momentum over the competition with the college cohort.

"College is a critical stage of their lives," says Vieira. "We wanted somebody who could really partner with us to bring the story to life in a fun and interesting way."

Earlier this week, HQ Trivia expanded its app beyond mobile into Apple TV. But one year in, there are some signs of a waning in popularity; HQ Trivia ranked as No. 1 trivia game in December, but has now fallen to No. 10, according to App Annie, which tracks mobile app data.

Vieira says that Chase is showcasing its banking products for college kids in one package, and will also be highlighting its peer-to-peer payment offering Zelle. While she declined to specify a budget, she notes that Chase is spending "more financial resources" on the Rogowsky campaign than it has historically devoted to a back-to-school effort. The financial giant spent $2.3 billion on advertising last year, according to Ad Age's Datacenter. Chase worked with Vayner Media on the new push.