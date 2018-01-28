Chase's Quirky QuickPay Campaign Stars Ballerina

A new celebrity is joining the roster of Chase spokespeople, ranks that already include the likes of Serena Williams and Steph Curry. Ballerina Michaela DePrince will star in a 30-second spot debuting during the Grammy Awards on Sunday to promote Chase's QuickPay with Zelle product, a Venmo-competitor that allows consumers to pay their friends.

The new spot touts the ease of the mobile payment app, noting that DePrince could "pay practically anyone at any bank" all while jete-ing between two grand pianos… or she could just pay her sister while sitting on the couch for that sweater she ruined. Chase is also rolling out a series of 20 GIFs on social media that illustrate the various situations customers would need to pay their friends or families.

The quirky humor of the campaign, which was created with Droga5 and VaynerMedia, should help the product appeal to millennial consumers, according to Donna Vieira, chief marketing officer at Chase Consumer Banking.

"We looked at all of the day-to-day, practical ways in which our customers are using QuickPay and brought those to life," says Vieira. Last year, Chase began marketing its Zelle product with a spot featuring Williams and Curry playing ping-pong (both athletes are part of the bank's Masters marketing campaign). Zelle itself, which is backed by big banks Citibank and Bank of America in addition to Chase and operated by Early Warning, rolled out its own awareness push with a series of spots in October.

Such efforts are already paying off for banks, which once seemed miles behind Paypal-owned Venmo. Chase's QuickPay product increased enrollments by 15 percent last year over 2016, and payment volume was up by 50 percent over the period. Other financial institutions, like Bank of America, have praised their own Zelle offerings on earnings calls.

"The Zelle team markets the network and the benefits of the network, and the individual partners market how our brands' [peer-to-peer product] is relevant to customers," says Vieira. "The power of the entire campaign collective is what's going to continue to drive successful growth for Zelle."