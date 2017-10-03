Chili's Wants You to Know It's Back (Baby Back, Baby Back)

Eager to get diners back into its restaurants, Chili's new campaign touches on everything from the chain's "moment of self-actualization" about its previously bloated menu to "ridic" ribs, all within short, freshened up takes on that famous jingle.

As the ads say, "Chili's is back, baby back, baby back."

The effort, from O'Keefe Reinhard and Paul, began this week. And while it's the small agency's first time working with Chili's, its 15-second spots sound a bit familiar.

The push comes after Steve Provost joined the Brinker International chain as chief marketing and innovation officer in March following his tenure as president of Brinker's smaller Maggiano's chain.

"Like the rest of casual dining, we're up against the wall right now and we need to reverse trends," Provost says of Chili's. Its U.S. comparable sales fell 2 percent in the year through June 28, following a decline of 2.2 percent the year prior.

Last month, Chili's cut 40 percent of the items on its often confusing menu and added more meat to its burgers, ribs and fajitas. While some people have ranted online about the changes, others seem pleased. "We haven't even gone on air and we're already encouraged by the initial guest results," Provost said, declining to divulge specific sales or traffic patterns.

Now he's ramping up marketing, starting with a heavy dose of TV and digital video, which will get more emphasis as the campaign progresses.