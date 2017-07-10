Shout-Out: Coke Made More Than 1,000 Songs Featuring People's Names

Most Popular
Coke is getting personal with its newest jingles -- all 1,000-plus of them. In a musical twist on its "Share-a-Coke" campaign, the soda brand has recorded unique songs featuring the first and last names displayed on its bottles now in stores. That translates to more than 1,000 songs, featuring names ranging from Alyssa to Habib.
To hear their song, consumers must type their name into a special website that quickly returns a tune. Last names are included, like this one below for the Diaz family. The agency is Fitzco//McCann.
For names that didn't make the cut, the program returns an image saying "sorry," and lyrics like "if we didn't have your name there's always next year."
The program is the latest attempt by Coke to keep the Share-a-Coke program fresh after launching in the U.S. in 2014. It started in Australia in 2011. Coke added last names to the mix earlier this year. The brand's roster of first names now includes more than 800 options, covering more than 77% of the general population in the U.S. of people ages 13-to-34, the brand told Ad Age earlier this year.
Coke also took a musical approach last summer when it put song lyrics on cans -- like Queen's "We are the Champions" -- and marketeted it as "Share a Coke and a Song." But this year's personalized song play holds greater potential to catch on because of its vanity appeal. People apparently still get excited about seeing their name on a soda bottle, and now they can hear it sung, too.
Coke used nine singers to record the songs. The 1,000 unique jingles were created from 25 different original music tracks, covering a variety of musical stylings. For example, a song for "Edward" features electric guitar riffs.
While another one for Ann has a softer feel, similar to the Thomas song.
The Rios family, meanwhile, gets a soul inspired treatment.