Shout-Out: Coke Made More Than 1,000 Songs Featuring People's Names

Coke is getting personal with its newest jingles -- all 1,000-plus of them. In a musical twist on its "Share-a-Coke" campaign, the soda brand has recorded unique songs featuring the first and last names displayed on its bottles now in stores. That translates to more than 1,000 songs, featuring names ranging from Alyssa to Habib.

To hear their song, consumers must type their name into a special website that quickly returns a tune. Last names are included, like this one below for the Diaz family. The agency is Fitzco//McCann.