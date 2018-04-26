The cola wars are back: Pepsi pledges to go 'toe-to-toe' with Coke

Scene from new Diet Pepsi TV Commercial, 'The Right One' Credit: PepsiCo

The cola wars are getting serious again.

PepsiCo on Thursday conceded that its marketing spending was not adequately keeping pace with Coca-Cola. Its executives pledged to pump more money into its struggling soda business after its North American beverage unit delivered its third straight quarter of disappointing results.

The unit, which includes brands like Pepsi-Cola, Mtn Dew and Gatorade, has been a constant sore spot for the company, vastly under performing other divisions. In the first quarter revenue fell 2 percent, compared with a companywide 2 percent gain that was powered by strong growth in international markets and consistent performance from its Frito-Lay snacks unit. The North American beverage setback came despite PepsiCo spending big money on two Super Bowl ads in the period, one for brand Pepsi and another one for Mtn Dew.

But on Thursday's earnings call CEO Indra Nooyi said that PepsiCo was still not spending enough on its cola business. She suggested that Pepsi was not keeping pace with competitors, alluding to Coca-Cola without specifically naming the company.

"Despte moderately increasing our media on trademark Pepsi over the past three years, our share of voice has fallen dramatically relative to our key competitor, who has substantially stepped up their media spending on colas over the past two years," she said. "We'll go toe-to-toe and increase our spending in colas in particular." Losing share to its competitor is "not our cup of tea," she added.

The move heralds a throwback to the days when Pepsi vs. Coke was among the most hotly contested brand battles across all U.S. industries. The cola wars lost some relevance in recent years as both companies sought to diversify their beverage businesses to account for changing health demands of consumers. But even as colas fade in popularity among some consumers, they are still a hugely important business for both companies. Coke and Pepsi are now coming to grips with that reality.

Coca-Cola has spent considerable resources in recent months rebranding Diet Coke and Coke Zero, which is now called Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. The work has seemingly paid off. Diet Coke in the first quarter grew North American volumes for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2010, Coke reported on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar volume growth surged by double digits. Across all soft drink brands, Coca-Cola reported 3 percent growth for North America.

PepsiCo is pinning its hopes on its new "Pepsi Generations" campaign that is narrated by Jimmy Fallon and celebrates the brand's place in pop culture. It began with a nostalgia-laden Super Bowl ad that included flashbacks to the brand's brushes with pop culture glory, ranging from the DeLorean time machine that one-time Pepsi endorser Michael J. Fox used in the classic 1980s film franchise to quick clips of pop stars like Michael Jackson and Britney Spears. The brand followed that with a Diet Pepsi spot under the same campaign. The ad, called "The Right One," includes a flashback to a classic 1990s-era spot when Ray Charles sang "You got the right one baby" for Diet Pepsi.