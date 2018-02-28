Marketers Brief: Colbert Pans Johnnie Walker's 'Jane Walker' Gender Play

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to eschultz@adage.com.

Kraft Heinz has a new breakfast item for lazy people (egg not included), Heineken re-ups with Major League Soccer and Walmart has introduced a new e-commerce play, for bedding. But first we check in on the reaction to a pro-female whisky marketing move that's turning heads this week.

Johnnie Walker is getting plenty of attention for its new female-friendly Jane Walker version, but not all of it is positive. Stephen Colbert poked fun at the special-edition offering last night, saying, "Female drinkers everywhere will say, 'Finally, a brand that is condescending to me.'"

Meanwhile, Elle noted that "in this post-Lady Doritos world, the move was unsurprisingly met with backlash on social media." Below, an example.

Sorry... exactly what progress has been made? Pay equality? Political Equality? Reproductive control? Hmmm...But thank GOD there's a scotch with a lady on the bottle. Now I feel equal. Thanks. — heather mcguigan (@HeatherMcguigan) February 27, 2018

Johnnie Walker-owner Diageo is putting its money where its mouth is, with plans to donate $1 for every bottle of the Jane Walker edition to pro-women's causes up to a total of $250,000. Johnnie Walker VP Stephanie Jacoby explained to Elle that "this wasn't about making a whisky for women. We would never make anything that's 'for women's palates.' Taste buds have no gender." (The liquid inside is the regular Black Label blend.)

Rather, Johnnie Walker, in a press release, positioned the move as a symbol of the brand's "commitment to progress." It pointed out that "nearly 50 percent of the brand's 12 expert blenders are women, with female leadership across marketing and C-Level executives." Earlier this week, Diageo joined the "Free the Bid" movement in support of women ad directors.

Breakfast in a cup, anyone?

Kraft Heinz hopes shoppers will pay for a cup of convenience with Just Crack an Egg, a new brand of microwavable cups that feature its Ore-Ida potatoes, meat and cheese. As the name suggests, diners, that's right, just crack an egg into the cup, then stir and microwave to get breakfast. It's a somewhat similar approach to Tyson Foods' Jimmy Dean Simple Scrambles, which came out last year and feature eggs, meat and cheese. Kraft hopes the freshness cue of adding one's own egg adds to the "eggsperience" (our wording). Just Crack an Egg features the Ore-Ida logo. Oscar Mayer meats and Kraft natural cheese shreds, two legacy Kraft brands, are included along with diced veggies but not mentioned by brand names. Kraft eggspects (sorry) to help lift the egg category, and its marketing includes 30- and 15-second spots from Taxi.