Australia to Katy Perry: Don't You Dare Joke About Koalas

An Australian department store chain has released a new version of a commercial starring Katy Perry, cutting out a joke about koalas that struck animal lovers as cruel and clueless.

National retailer Myer is giving away 8,000 tickets for the Australian leg of the pop singer's "Witness" tour next year, and Perry plugged the contest in a commercial. In the ad's final seconds, the camera cut to the singer's teacup poodle, Nugget. In what was apparently intended as a throwaway line to show her excitement about the trip Down Under, Perry quipped, "Let's go chase some koalas, Nugget." (Watch the new version above; the original is below.)