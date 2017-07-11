Dick's Taps Dunkin's Digital Guru as CMO

Scott Hudler. Credit: Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods has reeled in a new chief marketing officer. Scott Hudler, formerly chief digital officer at Dunkin' Brands, has been named senior VP-chief marketing officer for the 690-unit chain. The role has been vacant since May, when Dick's promoted Lauren Hobart, a Pepsi marketing veteran who had been CMO since 2011, to president.

Hobart emphasized Hudler's digital experience.

"Scott will play a pivotal role in driving our continued digital transformation across all consumer touch points," she said in a statement.

Hudler was with Dunkin' for roughly 11 years. The coffee brand, which has its own loyalty app, was one of the first brands to collaborate with Waze on an "order ahead" initiative earlier this year.

Now, he's tasked with handling Coraopolis, Penn.-based Dick's $89.3 million measured media account. Though Dick's has been holding its own as one of the last sporting goods retailers left standing after the recent bankruptcies of Sports Authority and Golfsmith, the brand is shifting its focus to become more digital-first. Earlier this year, Dick's announced plans to reduce the number of brands it sells by 20%, focus on its in-house brands such as Carrie Underwood's Calia fitness label and reinvest in digital, ecommerce and marketing.

During the fourth-quarter holiday period last year, Dick's logged a 26% increase over the year-earlier period in ecommerce sales, which represented about 18% of sales -- $444.5 million. After using external technology platforms in recent years to operate its site, Dick's recently took such processes internal.

"Dick's has led the sporting goods industry in terms of online sales," said Matt Powell, sports industry analyst at market research firm NPD Group Inc. "This appointment reinforces that leadership."

Dick's, which works with Anomaly, recently reported a 2.4% increase in same-store sales for the first quarter of this year.