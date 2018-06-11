×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Sonic hopes its new slushy is a really big dill

Sonic hopes its new slushy is a really big dill

By Published on .

An array of Sonic slushies
An array of Sonic slushies   Credit: SONIC

Pickle lovers will...maybe rejoice at Sonic Drive-In's latest addition to its lineup of "refreshing" summer drinks. The name of its latest product (drumroll, please): the Pickle Juice Slush.

The bright green slush, which Sonic describes as "sweet yet tart," debuts Monday alongside more conventional Snow Cone Slush flavors like Blue Hawaiian, Bahama Mama and Tiger's Blood.

Reactions to the drink have been mixed. Here, some on Twitter who are unlikely to try it:

The Pickle Juice Slush is a new—albeit wacky—take on the recent fermented food trend: think kombucha, kefir, sauerkraut and Greek yogurt. Fermented foods, which are created by bacteria, yeast or other microorganisms breaking down a substance, are known for their tangy flavor and health benefits. A study published in a 2016 issue of the "Preventive Nutrition and Food Science" journal found that fermented foods have an especially positive effect on cognitive function, along with previously known digestive benefits.

Whether the new drink is marketed for health or not (and right now, it doesn't seem to be), Sonic's Pickle Juice Slush is being marketed as a really big dill.

Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US