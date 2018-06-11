Sonic hopes its new slushy is a really big dill

An array of Sonic slushies Credit: SONIC

Pickle lovers will...maybe rejoice at Sonic Drive-In's latest addition to its lineup of "refreshing" summer drinks. The name of its latest product (drumroll, please): the Pickle Juice Slush.

The bright green slush, which Sonic describes as "sweet yet tart," debuts Monday alongside more conventional Snow Cone Slush flavors like Blue Hawaiian, Bahama Mama and Tiger's Blood.

Reactions to the drink have been mixed. Here, some on Twitter who are unlikely to try it:

If you even consider buying that pickle juice slush from Sonic, just go ahead and block me. I don't need that kind of energy surrounding me. — 👎🏽 uncool (@Kriisteenuh) June 11, 2018

The year is 2018, IHOP is now IHOB, President Trump and Dennis Rodman are meeting with Kim Jong Un to discuss nuclear disarmament, Hawaii is being destroyed by a volcano and Sonic released the Pickle Juice Slush. This is the Twilight Zone. #NorthKoreaSummit pic.twitter.com/nX7Jj3OWl6 — Chris Dmytriw (@chrisdmytriw1) June 11, 2018

I'm low key here for the Sonic Pickle Juice Slush 😬 — De'arra Taylor (@dearra) June 11, 2018

The Pickle Juice Slush is a new—albeit wacky—take on the recent fermented food trend: think kombucha, kefir, sauerkraut and Greek yogurt. Fermented foods, which are created by bacteria, yeast or other microorganisms breaking down a substance, are known for their tangy flavor and health benefits. A study published in a 2016 issue of the "Preventive Nutrition and Food Science" journal found that fermented foods have an especially positive effect on cognitive function, along with previously known digestive benefits.

Whether the new drink is marketed for health or not (and right now, it doesn't seem to be), Sonic's Pickle Juice Slush is being marketed as a really big dill.