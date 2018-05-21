Dr Pepper sidelines Larry Culpepper

Dr. Pepper: Film Room14

Larry Culpepper is laying down his concessions tray for good. Culpepper, an ad character Dr Pepper and its ad agency, Deutsch, created in 2014 to plug its college football sponsorship won't be coming back this season, according to a correspondent for the Omaha World-Herald.

Adam Carriker, a former University of Nebraska football player who blogs for the newspaper, broke the news today in a tweet, quoting the actor who played the concessions worker character.

BREAKING: Jim Connor, who spent the past several years playing football fanatic Larry Culpepper in Dr. Pepper commercials, has told me that the company will not feature Culpepper in commercials going forward. Connor says the decision "Rocked my world" and was "An incredible gig." pic.twitter.com/an0DJBKO0w — Adam Carriker (@AdamCarriker94) May 21, 2018

A Dr Pepper spokeswoman did immediately provide comment. Judging by the immediate reaction on social media, the soda brand made the right call. "Thank the Good Lord Above! Larry Culpepper is Retiring," screamed a headline from SB Nation, which summarized some of the feedback.

Hopefully they will get a less creepy character. Like Pennywise. https://t.co/3B843QSqTr — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) May 21, 2018

our long national nightmare has ended https://t.co/bcZ4rCqMUl — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) May 21, 2018



But Larry had some fans, apparently.

That's amazing, seeing him work at the National Championship in Tampa was unreal. The guy never broke character and took pictures with anyone who would ask — Jeremy Brevard (@jeremybrevard) May 21, 2018