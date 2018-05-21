×
Dr Pepper sidelines Larry Culpepper

Dr. Pepper: Film Room14
Larry Culpepper is laying down his concessions tray for good. Culpepper, an ad character Dr Pepper and its ad agency, Deutsch, created in 2014 to plug its college football sponsorship won't be coming back this season, according to a correspondent for the Omaha World-Herald.

Adam Carriker, a former University of Nebraska football player who blogs for the newspaper, broke the news today in a tweet, quoting the actor who played the concessions worker character.

A Dr Pepper spokeswoman did immediately provide comment. Judging by the immediate reaction on social media, the soda brand made the right call. "Thank the Good Lord Above! Larry Culpepper is Retiring," screamed a headline from SB Nation, which summarized some of the feedback.


But Larry had some fans, apparently.

