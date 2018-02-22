Easy Does It: Easy Spirit Modernizes Beyond Big Hair and Shoulder Pads

Easy Spirit, the shoe brand known for its '80s-era messaging like "Looks like a pump, feels like a sneaker," is back with new marketing for the modern era. There's no more big hair and shoulder pads, but there is still a shoe for all occasions. The new push, with which it hopes to expand its customer base—it leans toward the over-50 crowd—is the brand's first TV run since the early 1990s. It's part of its relaunch under new owner Marc Fisher Footwear, which bought the 35-year-old Easy Spirit last year.

The work, the result of a year of customer research, according to Marc Fisher, positions Easy Spirit under a "Makers of Easy" brand platform that highlights both heritage styles of yesterday and younger consumers looking for comfortable footwear, including women who stand all day at their jobs (think nurses and teachers). Working with New York-based agency Graj + Gustafson, Easy Spirit created the ad campaign "Move For," which began running this week on digital channels and will air on national TV in March.

"We have one of the most loyal customers you could find for a brand," says Shanya Perera, VP of marketing and PR at Marc Fisher Footwear, noting that some women have bought over 50 pairs each.

In the spot, which will air in 30- and 15-second versions, women of various ages are shown going through their day-to-day motions—preparing food for children, exercising and working in an office—all with the comfort of their Easy Spirit shoes. At the end, a woman playing basketball in pumps is a nod to the original '80's spot.

The company says "Move For" will also include monthly activations with influencers. In March, for example, the brand will push "Move for Women" in honor of National Women's History Month.

Easy Spirit has created some new styles aimed at yonger demographics, and is updating its e-commerce shopping experience to highlight the support system in its shoes. It's also adding customer-friendly perks like free returns and shopping quizes.

The new marketing carries a multi-million-dollar pricetag, Perera says. Easy Spirit worked with AMP on media buying and PMX Agency on performance marketing.