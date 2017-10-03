FDA Tells Granola Maker Love Doesn't Count as an Ingredient

Credit: courtneyk/iStock

Rolled oats, brown sugar and maybe nuts. No feelings.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday released a warning letter to Nashoba Brook Bakery, reprimanding the West Concord, Massachusetts-based baker and wholesaler about the ingredients it lists in its granola.

One, in particular.

"Your Nashoba Granola label lists ingredient 'Love,'" the agency wrote in the Sept. 22 letter. "'Love' is not a common or usual name of an ingredient, and is considered to be intervening material because it is not part of the common or usual name of the ingredient."

Nashoba sells its products in about 120 stores, mostly in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, according to its website. The bakery was also warned about products that were "prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby they may have become contaminated with filth, or whereby they may have been rendered injurious to heath (sic)."

Nashoba and the FDA didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from Bloomberg on Tuesday. The agency said in the letter that the company has 15 days to respond about how it will fix the violations.

-- Bloomberg News