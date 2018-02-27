FedEx Further Clarifies Stance, Notes NRA Uses UPS

Packages move along a conveyor belt at the FedEx Corp. shipping center in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Credit: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg

Following more social media outcry and calls for boycotts, FedEx again clarified its relationship with the National Rifle Association on Tuesday.

"FedEx is aware there are some continuing concerns related to the NRA, and we want to provide important, clarifying facts," the company said in a statement that noted FedEx's pricing program is not "for the NRA itself—it is for American small businesses and consumers that are members of the association." FedEx pointed consumers to the NRA's shipping page, which demonstrates a relationship with UPS as its provider, not FedEx. The courier also said it does not provide donations or sponsorships to the NRA.

UPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, FedEx said it would keep its discounting program for NRA members, breaking a trend in which scores of marketers, including MetLife, Delta Air Lines and Hertz, have publicly ended their own discount relationships following the Feb. 14 mass shooting that left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. The Memphis-based shipping courier noted that it does support restrictions of assault rifles and large capacity magazines. The NRA did not respond to a request for comment about its relationship with FedEx or UPS.

On social media, many consumers appeared to be perplexed as to where FedEx stands on the issue.

This statement makes no sense. FedEx is charging businesses that are members of the NRA lower rates than non-members. Now it's saying charging NRA members the same as everyone else would be discrimination. https://t.co/ukww3hW0Xa — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 26, 2018

Meanwhile, many are calling on a boycott of FedEx, which recently reported second-quarter revenue of $16.3 billion, a 9 percent rise over the year-earlier period.

FedEx is sticking with the NRA. Fine. We'll use UPS, USPS, carrier pigeons, Pony Express, whatever. Would rather walk packages to their destination than support this company. #BoycottFedEx https://t.co/mB0sjFwFbr — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 27, 2018

Music group Blink 182 said it will boycott the courier. Similarly, Jen Britton Bauer, founder of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, an artisanal frozen dessert brand in Columbus, Ohio, says she will switch shipping providers.

"Our customers are demanding action from us. Drop your support of the NRA or we will be looking at other options. That's almost 100,000 shipments—and more projected this year," wrote Britton Bauer in an Instagram post on Monday.