Gap Remixes with New Collection and Campaign

Ahead of the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Gap is mixing it up with a new capsule collection and marketing message that dips into its heritage. The San Francisco-based apparel brand, which is owned by Gap Inc., plans to air a 30-second TV spot during the awards featuring artists and celebrities who are "remixing culture," according to Chief Marketing Officer Craig Brommers.

Set to a remixed version of the Thompson Twins' "Hold Me Now," the commercial includes the dancing likes of singer Sza, actor Miles Heizer, and Naomi Watanabe, a body diversity advocate and actress in Japan. Music producer Metro Boomin, who remixed the track, also stars in the video.

"I don't think there's any other brand on the planet that can celebrate diversity and inclusivity as Gap can," says Brommers. "This cast represents the best of what Gap can do." He noted that the forward-spin on older music should help attract the younger millennial generation.

All performers in the video wear apparel from Gap's new "Archive Reissue-Logo Remix" collection, which includes new tees, sweatshirts and shirts with old Gap logos. The brand found the logos, dating back to Gap's inception 49 years ago, in its Tribeca-based design archives.

This is the second year in a row Gap has run advertising during the Grammys; last year, the chain ran a commercial featuring the children of those models who starred in its original '90s campaigns, including Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis.

The new spot, airing on Sunday in top markets, will continue to run for a month on prime time TV and during the Olympics, and be bolstered by a social media push on Gap's digital channels. Gap's in-house team worked with New York-based creative shop Blue Flame—a first for the brand. For last year's Grammys' effort, Gap worked with Storey, which was founded by Rana Reeves, the current creative director of Sean Combs-owned Blue Flame.

While holiday sales data is not yet available, long-struggling Gap has recently been seeing some of the same traction other retailers are also enjoying. The brand posted a 1 percent rise in comparable sales for the third quarter ended Oct. 28, compared with a 4 percent decline in the year-earlier period. Parent company Gap Inc. has reported four consecutive quarters of growth.