Gillette aims to redefine 'Best a Man Can Get' with ad featuring Seattle Seahawks' Shaquem Griffin

The NFL's first one-handed player and his father star in Gillette's new football-season advertising, part of a campaign to redefine the brand's 30-year-old "The Best a Man Can Get" selling line.

The ad also happens to be this year's first prominent U.S. TV work for Gillette from agency-of-record Grey, New York.

The "Your Best Never Comes Easy" ad shows the role Terry Griffin played in his son Shaquem's success -- from backyard football drills to, of course, teaching him to shave. Shaquem Griffin was born with amniotic band syndrome, which resulted in his left hand being amputated when he was a child. He went on to play college football at the University of Central Florida alongside his twin brother Shaquill, and later with the Seahawks. Shaquill came to the Seahawks last year, joined by Shaquem in April. Both started yesterday – Shaquem as linebacker and Shaquill as cornerback.

For it's part, WPP's Grey came off the bench on this campaign. The primary TV advertising for Gillette this year in the U.S. -- the "Gary" spot featuring workers at the Procter & Gamble Co. brand's Boston manufacturing facilities -- is from Stagwell Group agencies.

That work, which remains on air, started as an online video campaign last year. It drives home the point that Gillette blades are made in the U.S., something upstart competition from the likes of Unilever's Dollar Shave Club (made by South Korea's Dorco) and Harry's (made in Germany) can't say.

The new TV spot from Grey will be followed by a long-form online-only video next week, combined with a social media, PR and promotional campaign. It's part of an overall effort aimed at redefining the brand for a new generation, says Pankaj Bhalla, brand director.

"We were asking ourselves what would be the best way to modernize and redefine 'The Best a Man Can Get?'" Bhalla says. "Once we started to learn about the Griffin family, and what they've gone through ...we knew the story was compelling."

While Gillette has lost share in recent years to Dollar Shave Club and Harry's, it's been picking up momentum both offline and online the past year, Bhalla says.