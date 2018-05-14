Girl Scouts pushes new campaign weeks after Boy Scouts

Less than two weeks after the Boy Scouts debuted its first campaign to recruit girls, the Girl Scouts of the USA is making its own enrollment push. This week, the New York-based organization is rolling out "Lifetime of Leadership," a campaign that highlights the well-known women who have been scouts during the brand's 106-year history.

A 60-second spot showcases the diverse women in the Girl Scouts' 50 million alumnae network. Photos of scouts including news anchor Katie Couric, athlete Venus Williams, actress Dakota Fanning and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki are shown with a voiceover by Queen Latifah, who is also a Girl Scout.

"Not just making our mark, but making a difference. Now that's a job for a Girl Scout," says Latifah.

The new effort continues a rebranding the organization started two years ago under a GIRL (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) platform to help move awareness toward an association with leadership rather than just with cookies, explains Lynn Godfrey, chief marketing and communications officer.

"The cookie program is an iconic pipeline for future entrepreneurs—but the Girl Scouts is so much more than that," she says. The new campaign is about "amplifying and leveraging the power of Girl Scouts over 100-plus years."

Like the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts are facing a downward slide in membership. Though Girl Scout membership, currently at 2.6 million, declined last year, executives said the decrease was less than in previous years. Earlier this month, the Boy Scouts, which is accepting girls into its ranks for the first time, rolled out its first campaign to attract both genders.

Godfrey notes that her brand's campaign has been in the works since last summer and that it was not in any way a result of the Boy Scouts' push.

The nonprofit worked with Invisible Man.

Initially digital with the possibility of TV later on, the campaign will include a mix of paid and donated media. The campaign will also run in print and out-of-home. On Monday evening, the Girl Scouts will host a Facebook streaming event in Philadelphia asking viewers to show their Girl Scout spirit.