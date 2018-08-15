Gore-Tex reveals new brand and new campaign

Gore-Tex has a new product line and campaign. Credit: Gore-Tex

After spending the last six decades making climate-conquering fabric, Gore-Tex is moving into performance. Next month the brand will introduce "Tested for Life," new campaign to support its new product line called Gore-Tex Infinium—a non-waterproof collection of fabrics designed to add comfort and enhance sports performance.

Achim Ewers zum Rode, the brand team leader for Gore fabrics, says that Gore-Tex has been using its climate chambers to test new products for the last year so that the brand can expand beyond products for what it calls WWB—wind, waterproof and breathable.

"The stuff that we'll bring to market, it's not necessarily about waterproof but about providing benefits and performance in other areas," he says. Products made with the new fabrics, which brand partners like North Face will produce, include thinner gloves and slimmer shoes. Gore-Tex will use a new white diamond logo to depict the Infinium line. A black diamond depicts the Gore-Tex "Guaranteed to Keep You Dry" weatherproof garments.

Gore-Tex's new campaign, debuting in late September in the U.S., showcases consumers wearing Gore-Tex products while engaging in all types of activities, such as running, sledding on a city street, or taking selfies on a mountain-top.

"It's about being creative and being the enabler for people of whatever they do—this needs a totally different way of communication," says Ewers zum Rode. Gore-Tex, which is a division of German W.L. Gore & Associates, worked with its new lead agency AKQA on creative and Dentsu Aegis Network on media. Both agency relationships began earlier this year.

Related Stories Athleisure growth entices VF to split off its jeans business

The predominantly digital push will include video and images airing on social media and other Gore-Tex platforms, Ewers zum Rode says. He declined to specify the budget for the marketing. Last year, Gore-Tex spent roughly $2 million on measured media in the U.S., according to Kantar Media.

Gore-Tex is not the only company recognizing the increasing potential and continuing popularity of sportswear. Earlier this week, apparel company VF Corp said it would spin off denim brands Lee, Wrangler and Rock and Republic in order to focus on its activewear and outdoor brands such as Vans and the North Face, which are more profitable.