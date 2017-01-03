See the Spot: Green Giant Returns With Sly Ways for Kids to Eat Veggies

Most Popular

The new, modern-day Green Giant has finally come out of hiding, touting new ways to sneak vegetables into kids' meals in his first two traditional commercials under new owner B&G Foods.

General Mills Inc. sold the Green Giant vegetable line to B&G Foods in November 2015. B&G tapped Deutsch New York as Green Giant's agency of record in January 2016. For years, Saatchi & Saatchi was responsible for the Green Giant brand when it was owned by General Mills.

Deutsch noted that the new commercials feature the character playing a more active role than he has in recent years. General Mills brought the Green Giant back to TV in 2012 for the first time in eight years. More recently, however, the character was not seen on air as the brand changed hands and agencies.

A fall 2016 campaign from Deutsch teased the character's comeback, with his giant shadow lurking overhead. Now, B&G is playing up his return with commercials that showcase the brand's well-known advertising character in all of his outsized leafy glory. The new work slyly suggests that during the Green Giant's time off the air, he was busy working on projects including the creation of some newer Green Giant products.

The first of two spots, "Snow Angel" (above), promotes the Riced Veggies line, in which riced cauliflower takes the place of traditional rice.

The second spot, "What Did He Learn" (below), promotes the Veggie Tots line, in which cauliflower and broccoli replace potatoes in "tater tots"-style products.

Both spots end with the "Ho, Ho, Ho, Green Giant" jingle that remains familiar to many. In 1999, Ad Age recognized the Green Giant as the No. 3 ad icon of the 20th century.

"I grew up with the Jolly Green Giant and having the opportunity to reintroduce such an iconic advertising figure has been a thrill," Dan Kelleher, chief creative officer, Deutsch New York, said in a statement. "It's the Giant we all know and love, but now in more modern, fun scenarios."

In one spot, the Green Giant makes a snow angel, seemingly burying the guy who buys his veggie products. In the other, he draws the attention of a woman seemingly as impressed by his extra-large calf muscles as he is himself.

The commercials, directed by Ulf Johansson, are set to air on Bravo, Cooking Channel, E!, The Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime, Nick at Nite and elsewhere.