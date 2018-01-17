Marketer's Brief: Guinness Takes the Buzz Out, Halo Top Picks Agency

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to eschultz@adage.com.

Procter & Gamble has turned to the New England Patriots to help push back against Tide Pods eating and one of the hottest brands in consumer packaged goods has signed its first ad agency of record. But first we start with some sobering news out of Ireland …

Buzzless brews pick up steam

You know non-alcoholic beers are gaining traction when Guinness gets involved. As the Irish Times reports, the brand is introducing Pure Brew, its first non-alcoholic craft lager in Ireland. It will hit 250 pubs in the capital this month, the paper reported. It comes as young people drink less. In Ireland, alcohol consumption has dropped 25 percent since 2005, the Irish Times reported, citing figures from the Alcohol Beverage Foundation of Ireland. Pure Brew follows the introduction of Heineken 0.0 in Europe last year, with, you guessed it, zero alcohol. A Heineken spokesman confirmed the brand is considering bringing it to the U.S. Guinness is not currently eyeing a non-alc beer for the states, a spokesman says. Up north in Canada, however, Budweiser last year intro'd a new non-alc beer called Budweiser Prohibition Brew.