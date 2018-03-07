Marketer's Brief: Han Solo Movie Marketing Includes, Yes, Solo Cup

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to eschultz@adage.com.

Conagra has to find a new buyer for its oil business, Unilever is getting into the snack business with a sustainability play, and Century 21 has a new look for, well, the 21st Century. But first, here's a peak at the brands we'll see tying their stories to the Han Solo story.

Six Brands Join the Force

'Solo: A Star Wars Story.' Credit: Star Wars via YouTube

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" doesn't open in U.S. theaters until May 25, but before fans get to learn more about Han Solo's origin, they'll find out how brands are going to help promote the film. Lucasfilm has named six brands for worldwide promotional campaigns, and yes, one of them is Solo Cup. Also on board are Denny's, Esurance, General Mills, Nissan and Symantec, maker of computer security products such as Norton Antivirus. Solo Cup made its own Star Wars reference on Twitter, while Denny's teased that fans should check out its restaurants on April 3.

for those asking: it's happening april 3rd at your local restaurant. not a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. https://t.co/q3YU3DcYC0 pic.twitter.com/iiCShsnayg — Denny's (@DennysDiner) March 6, 2018

General Mills has a long Star Wars history. As the company wrote in 2015, Kenner made the first Star Wars toys and action figures in 1977, when it was a division of the cereal company. Brands including Cheerios promoted that movie.

Into the 21st Century

Century 21 is renovating its brand, with a new logo, TV campaign and media partnership with ESPN. The Madison, New Jersey-based real estate firm, which has been in business for nearly a half-century, debuted a streamlined logo that excludes the dated house iconography. Armin Vit, a branding design expert who runs site Brand New, applauded Century 21's new monogram, where a "21" sits inside a "C," as "spot on." He wrote that the update should help Century 21 stand out "sharply and boldly" against competitors such as Keller Williams and Re/Max.

In addition to the new logo, the brand is also running a 30-second TV spot, "Don't Settle For Average (Unless You're in the Market for It)." Century 21 worked with MullenLowe, a relationship that dates back to 2009, on the changes.