Marketer's Brief: Happy Valentine's Day, Here's Your Pink Slip

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to eschultz@adage.com.

Credit: iStock

It's Valentine's Day and love is in the air. Except at several companies that decided to pull the trigger on layoffs this week, including Barnes & Noble, Turner, Amazon, Hearst, Rackspace and PepsiCo, which announced bonuses—and job cuts—on the same day. More on PepsiCo below. But first, we start on a more lighthearted note, with how fast food chains are spreading the love today.

Nothing says Valentine's Day like … fast food?

While fast food might not be your first thought for a hot date, thousands of people annually reserve tables at White Castle on Feb. 14 for romantic meals of sliders. And this year, other chains are making their own Valentine's Day declarations. KFC has scratch 'n' sniff valentines featuring sayings such as "You have the secret recipe to my heart" that give off the romantic aroma of fried chicken.

Show how much you care with some Kentucky Fried GIFs: https://t.co/bTA0LaehLl pic.twitter.com/w8CQ9s0l7a — KFC (@kfc) February 13, 2018

Chipotle, meanwhile, decided to celebrate people who apparently really, really love its food. It highlighted certain stories in a press release and held a haiku contest earlier this week, awarding Erin Sorensen the chain's "Chipotbae" for her entry:

.@erinsorensen is our #Chipotbae for the day today. She wrote,

I love Chipotle,

And Chipotle is my life.

I'm extra too, guac. pic.twitter.com/fq1S7XD9cs — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) February 14, 2018

But wait, there's more …

Credit: Jolly Rancher

For those who still need gifts, there's a Jolly Rancher jewelry collection of what the "Keep on Sucking" brand is calling sucky, sparkly, Valentine's jewelry made with sterling silver, 14k gold and "candy-like gems from the rarest plastic on earth."

McDonald's, meanwhile, is promoting a custom ring featuring diamonds and gems meant to look like a Big Mac. The Nadine Ghosn-designed ring, worth $12,500, is set to go to a fan who professes love for the Big Mac on Twitter in its "Bling Mac" contest. It's all part of the Big Mac's big 50th anniversary celebration this year. Other elements include "Big Mac Hero," an online retro-style video game that plays in similar fashion to "Super Mario Run." McDonald's developed the game in partnership with Reddit and Snapchat, which are also both promoting it through their channels. And there's a Snapchat Lens that can turn one's face into an 8-bit character much like those of the two characters in the game, Max and May.