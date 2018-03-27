How did this happen? Behind Heineken Light's 'lighter is better' ad mistake

Credit: Heineken

Heineken Light began running its "sometimes lighter is better" campaign in Europe as far back as last summer without any noticeable backlash, as evidenced by an installment posted on Heineken Ireland's YouTube page in June. But it only took a few days for the campaign to spark complaints when it began running in the U.S. this month, forcing the brewer's U.S. division to pull the ads this week.

The campaign by Publicis came under intense scrutiny after Chance the Rapper on Sunday slammed it as "terribly racist" in a tweet to his more than 7 million followers. Heineken quickly apologized and spokespeople later confirmed that the ads had been pulled. The prompt action could limit damage to the brand, which has a reputation as having a strong affinity from African American drinkers. But the larger lesson might be the inherent danger when brands try to import work into the U.S. from abroad.

"What sometimes is acceptable in Europe isn't acceptable in the U.S. and I think that a lot of time the failure comes in not really evaluating the impact that it is going to have in a particular region," says Ahmad Islam, CEO of Ten35, an agency that specializes in reaching multicultural, millennial and GenZ consumers.

A Heineken USA spokesman did not respond to a question about the campaign's path to the U.S., or which Publicis office created it. In a statement Monday, the marketer said, "while we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken Light beer—we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart and will use this to influence future campaigns."

One of the ads that ran on TV in the U.S. shows a bartender sliding a Heineken Light down a bar to a woman who appears dissatisfied with her glass of wine. The beer passes several dark-skinned bargoers, including a man playing a guitar, before reaching the woman, who has lighter skin than some of the other patrons. It first ran on U.S. TV on March 12, according to iSpot, and showed up in programming including NBA basketball, ESPN's "SportsCenter" and "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on CBS.