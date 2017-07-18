Heinz Makes Special Hot Dog Day Sauce to Troll Chicago

Heinz Jokingly Introduces Chicago Dog Sauce Credit: Kraft Heinz

There are plenty of toppings on a Chicago-style hot dog and one that's clearly absent: ketchup.

For the uninitiated, a Chicago-style hot dog, preferably tucked into a steamed poppyseed bun, is topped with yellow mustard, an almost neon-green relish, chopped onions, tomato wedges, a pickle spear, sport peppers, and a dash of celery salt. And asking for a hot dog with ketchup at some Windy City establishments will get you an order of side eye.

But ketchup is a critical product for Kraft Heinz, which has one of its two headquarters in Chicago thanks to its 2015 takeover of Kraft -- the other is in Heinz's hometown of Pittsburgh. While the company's been promoting Heinz yellow mustard for a couple of years, ketchup is still king.

So ahead of National Hot Dog Day, which falls on July 19, Heinz played on the city's ketchup-on-hot-dogs hatred with the introduction of a "Chicago Dog Sauce" made with tomatoes, spices, and flavorings. That's right: it's just ketchup. Some Chicagoans fell for the prank as they ate they red sauce, which was served from containers emblazoned with the city's flag.