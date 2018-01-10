Hershey's Blonde Ambition

Credit: Illustration by Zigor Samaniego/Colagene creative clinic

Apolo Ohno arrives on a sunny December morning for his Hershey's Gold commercial shoot with two gold medals wrapped in a red bandana in a small plain cardboard box. That humble receptacle is actually a step up from what he used during his days as the world's top short track speed skater, when the eight-time Olympic medalist kept his prize bling in his sock and underwear drawer.

"I wanted to compete as if I'd never won anything and I would go as the underdog, even though a lot of times I was not," says Ohno, dressed in a shimmery gold tracksuit, the medals slung around his neck to complete the look of an exaggerated version of himself: the spokesman obsessed with gold. "I was the one who kind of had the target on my back, but I wanted that psychological reminder that I would race as if I had nothing," he says. "That's, I think, when you're almost your most dangerous."

That's pretty much how Hershey looks at itself, too. Although it's the top U.S. chocolate maker, with a commanding share hovering near 44 percent, the company faces intensified competition from much smaller brands that are capturing shoppers' attention with unique flavors and fewer processed ingredients, or both. So Hershey is trying tactics that might seem more characteristic of an underdog than a legacy player.

The issue for the industry, and for Hershey in particular, is that while people are eating more snacks, they're seeking out ones they feel less guilty about eating. Take jerky, for example: Total U.S. single-serve jerky sales rose 5 percent, while single-serve candy sales grew just 1 percent, in the 52 weeks ended Sept. 9, according to Nielsen.

It's those kinds of products—the ones executives like Hershey CEO Michele Buck call "permissible snacks"—that Hershey feels can help it grow more rapidly. (Sales of smaller bags of salty snacks also grew 6 percent for the period.) Back in 2015, Hershey bought the Krave brand to get into the growing jerky space. Now, it hungers for similar deals, while trying to shake up its long-established brands with new items aimed at, you guessed it, millennials.

Plus, if online grocery shopping becomes the norm—and with Amazon leading the charge, it's seemingly only a matter of time—those impulse purchases of Hershey's bars, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Twizzlers and the other candies, mints and chewing gum Hershey sells in supermarket checkout lanes will slowly begin to disappear.

So Hershey is trying to transform itself from a confectionery company into, as Buck describes her vision, a "snacking powerhouse." Two of Hershey's latest moves show how the brand is keeping an eye on its main confectionery business while pushing boldly into new categories.

It starts with a major marketing push for Hershey's Gold, the first new bar branded with the company name in 22 years and the first Hershey's bar ever without chocolate. "This is a big moment. This isn't just a bar. This is a moment in time for our company where we really feel like this is the next big generation of bars for Hershey," says Chuck Raup, VP and general manager, chocolate.