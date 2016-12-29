Blue Apron Cooks Up a Better Food System: It's Last Night's New Ads

By Published on .

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Vizio highlights its SmartCast App which lets you stream content from any mobile device on your TV; Hefty tosses away the competition in a humorous ad where a cashier chucks a package of Ziploc bags across the supermarket; Victoria's Secret promotes its Semi-Annual Sale; and Bizzard Entertainment gets in the holiday spirit in a spot for its Hearthstone online card game.

Finally, Blue Apron discusses the flaws in our current food system, built on mass production and factories. Blue Apron says in the ad that its chefs have been working together with local farmers in order to produce healthy ingredients that are in-season to its customers.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
VIZIO: Merriment VIZIO: Merriment
Network: ESPN
Show: SportsCenter
Airing Date: Dec. 28, 6:39 am ET
Hefty: Chuck It Hefty: Chuck It
Network: FOX
Show: College Football
Primetime Airing: Dec. 28, 10:49 pm ET
Victoria's Secret: Semi-Annual Sale: Be There Victoria's Secret: Semi-Annual Sale: Be There
Network: NBC
Show: Chicago P.D.
Primetime Airing: Dec. 28, 10:04 pm ET
Blizzard Entertainment: Hearthstone: 2016 Holidays: Winter Veil Blizzard Entertainment: Hearthstone: 2016 Holidays: Winter Veil
Network: CNBC
Show: Shark Tank
Primetime Airing: Dec. 28, 10:54 pm ET
Blue Apron: A Better Food System Blue Apron: A Better Food System
Network: Discovery Life Channel
Show: Emergency
Primetime Airing: Dec. 28, 8:14 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
GEICO: Raccoons, C'mon Try It!: It's What You Do GEICO: GEICO TV Spot, 'Raccoons, C'mon Try It!: It's What You Do'
Online Views: 4,172,674
Social Actions: 6,539
SpotShare: 8.69%
Amazon: Old Friends Amazon: Amazon Prime TV Spot, 'Old Friends' Song by Ludovico Einaudi
Online Views: 66,249
Social Actions: 18,312
SpotShare: 4.00%
Apple iPhone: Frankie's Holiday Apple iPhone: Apple TV Spot, 'Frankie's Holiday' Featuring Brad Garrett
Online Views: 270,587
Social Actions: 16,156
SpotShare: 3.93%
Cascade: Cuts Through Tough, Baked-On Food Cascade: Cascade Platinum ActionPacs TV Spot, 'Cuts Through Tough, Baked-On Food'
Online Views: 1,303,956
Social Actions: 1,588
SpotShare: 2.62%
Apple iPhone: Dive Apple iPhone: Apple iPhone 7 TV Spot, 'Dive' Song by Arturo Sandoval
Online Views: 849,896
Social Actions: 2,724
SpotShare: 2.22%
In this article: