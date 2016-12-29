Blue Apron Cooks Up a Better Food System: It's Last Night's New Ads

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Vizio highlights its SmartCast App which lets you stream content from any mobile device on your TV; Hefty tosses away the competition in a humorous ad where a cashier chucks a package of Ziploc bags across the supermarket; Victoria's Secret promotes its Semi-Annual Sale; and Bizzard Entertainment gets in the holiday spirit in a spot for its Hearthstone online card game.

Finally, Blue Apron discusses the flaws in our current food system, built on mass production and factories. Blue Apron says in the ad that its chefs have been working together with local farmers in order to produce healthy ingredients that are in-season to its customers.