IPG Mediabrands Global CEO Henry Tajer Leaves Agency

Henry Tajer, global CEO of IPG Mediabrands, is departing the company after holding the role for two years, the company confirmed Tuesday.

Henry Tajer Credit: IPG Mediabrands

Tajer took the helm of Interpublic Group of Cos.' media agency network after previous global CEO Matt Seiler stepped down in March 2015. Tajer had previously served as the global chief operating officer for IPG Mediabrands.

Before joining Mediabrands, Tajer also held the roles of executive chairman and CEO of UM Australia.

In an internal email obtained by Ad Age, IPG Mediabrands Chairman Philippe Krakowsky said Tajer's reports will now move over to him.

"Henry has been a part of our company for over a decade, leading our hugely successful Australian operations, the Asia Pacific region and, most recently, Mediabrands," the email said. "Moving a young family halfway across the world is a courageous thing to do and we appreciate Henry's willingness to take that step when he assumed his global role, just as we appreciate the commitment and drive that are the hallmarks of Henry's leadership. But we also understand his desire to return home, which will see him transitioning out of his job, in preparation for a move back to Sydney."

Krakowsky also addressed the company's strategy as it pertains to its media offerings, saying there was still "a lot to be done" to integrate media within the remainder of IPG.

"The agencies within Mediabrands have been key drivers of Interpublic's success in recent years. That's because media is where so much of the future of our industry is being defined, particularly in digital channels, programmatic and ad tech, as well as data and analytics," he wrote.

"That's why, last year, Michael Roth announced that he was more closely aligning our media offerings and IPG by asking me to serve as your Chairman, in addition to my responsibilities leading strategy and talent for the holding company. As you heard from us at that time, this move was a confirmation of how central media services have become to the evolution of marketing overall – as well as a statement of our intent to promote greater collaboration between all of our media agencies and the rest of the IPG portfolio. We've made real progress in these areas, but there is still a lot to be done to fully realize that opportunity."

IPG Mediabrands declined to provide further details.